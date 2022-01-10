WV High School Basketball Rankings released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (10) 7-0 100 1

2. Morgantown 9-1 89 2

3. Wheeling Park 10-1 72 4

4. Cabell Midland 6-2 66 3

5. Greenbrier East 8-0 60 5

6. Princeton 7-1 39 7

7. Buckhannon-Upshur 6-2 33 6

8. George Washington 5-1 31 9

9. Capital 4-2 29 8

10. Parkersburg 4-3 15 10

Others receiving votes: Washington 6, Woodrow Wilson 5, Parkersburg South 2, Martinsburg 2, Bridgeport 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (9) 8-0 99 1

2. North Marion 6-0 85 2

3. Logan (1) 8-0 84 3

4. Nitro 6-1 68 4

5. Wayne 5-1 58 5

6. PikeView 5-3 40 6

7. East Fairmont 5-1 36 8

8. Philip Barbour 5-2 27 7

9. Robert C. Byrd 5-5 26 9

10. Winfield 2-3 11 10

Others receiving votes: Ripley 4, Lincoln 3, Keyser 3, Hampshire 2, Midland Trail 2, Shady Spring 2.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (9) 8-0 99 1

2. Frankfort 7-0 84 2

3. Wyoming East (1) 4-2 83 3

4. Petersburg 6-1 71 4

5. St. Marys 5-4 48 5

6. Summers County 7-3 42 9

7. Mingo Central 6-2 40 6

8. Ritchie County 5-3 31 7

9. Charleston Catholic 2-2 27 8

10. Williamstown 2-2 18 10

Others receiving votes: Trinity 4, South Harrison 2, Ravenswood 1.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (9) 9-0 95 1

2. Cameron 6-1 88 2

3. Tucker County 7-2 69 3

4. Tolsia 7-1 64 T4

5. St Joseph 2-6 39 T6

(tie) Clay-Battelle 4-0 39 8

7. Tug Valley (1) 0-3 38 T4

(tie) Doddridge County 5-2 38 T67

9. Webster County 3-1 36 9

10. Calhoun 2-3 21 10

