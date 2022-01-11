Advertisement

Cedar Point’s daily ticket price increases to $85 for 2022 season

Cedar Point at night
Cedar Point at night(Jordan Sternberg | Source: Cedar Fair)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trip to North America’s second-oldest amusement park will be a little more expensive for the upcoming 2022 season.

Cedar Point’s daily ticket price will now cost $85 when purchased at the park’s entrances in 2022; a $10 increase compared to last year’s price.

Related: Cedar Point will no longer accept cash beginning in 2022

Tickets are less expensive for parkgoers who purchase in advanced online.

The Cedar Point amusement park opens for the 2022 season on May 7.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in...
Woman dies following accident involving tractor-trailer
Two people are facing child endangerment charges after the death of a baby.
Family, friends mourn death of baby
A mobile home was destroyed by fire Monday morning.
Grandmother, four kids displaced by fire
Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Walton, Ky.
Mom, daughters killed in stabbing inside Kentucky apartment
The W.Va. House Finance Committee meets in House Chambers Monday.
Major development to bring jobs to Mason County

Latest News

A West Virginia prison is without water on Tuesday.
West Virginia prison without water
First responders are on the scene of a garage fire in Charleston.
Crews on scene of garage fire
EMS workers needed in Lawrence County
EMS workers needed in Lawrence County
Charles Allen "Chuck" Carroll, who has been diagnosed with dementia, was last seen wearing a...
Looking for answers: 12 days since Silver Alert patient with dementia reported missing
The changes follow the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio, as well as an uptick of...
Ohio University releases new COVID-19 guidelines for students