COVID-19 W.Va. | 7 additional deaths, 2,508 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 11, 2022, there are currently 13,268 COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,452 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old female from Jefferson County, a 63-year old male from Ohio County, a 68-year old male from Lewis County, and a 41-year old male from Berkeley County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 78-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 66-year old female from Taylor County. These deaths range from November through December 2021.

Both the Delta and Omicron COVID-19 variants have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,342 cases of the Delta variant have been reported and 375 of the Omicron variant.

As of Tuesday, 815 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 224 have been admitted to the ICU and 133 are on ventilators.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 64 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 55 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus and 345,760 West Virginians have gotten a booster shot.

344,057 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (45), Berkeley (1,637), Boone (136), Braxton (82), Brooke (182), Cabell (754), Calhoun (27), Clay (44), Doddridge (17), Fayette (279), Gilmer (20), Grant (77), Greenbrier (236), Hampshire (173), Hancock (238), Hardy (117), Harrison (370), Jackson (72), Jefferson (833), Kanawha (1,338), Lewis (44), Lincoln (123), Logan (165), Marion (397), Marshall (291), Mason (98), McDowell (91), Mercer (408), Mineral (291), Mingo (119), Monongalia (881), Monroe (78), Morgan (157), Nicholas (95), Ohio (494), Pendleton (40), Pleasants (39), Pocahontas (21), Preston (208), Putnam (477), Raleigh (500), Randolph (171), Ritchie (31), Roane (67), Summers (51), Taylor (98), Tucker (8), Tyler (38), Upshur (106), Wayne (181), Webster (14), Wetzel (115), Wirt (17), Wood (589), Wyoming (88). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

