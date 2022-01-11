Car flips after hitting black ice in Huntington

UPDATE 1/10/22 @ 8 p.m.

Both lanes of the 2900 block of 8th Avenue in Huntington were closed following an accident.

Huntington firefighters say it appears a little before 7:30 p.m., a driver on 8th Avenue hit a patch of black ice, lost control, and the car flipped onto its side along the side of the road.

The driver was trapped when crews arrived, and firefighters managed to get him out through the windshield.

Police say the driver was not badly hurt and didn’t have to go to the hospital.

Firefighters say it’s a reminder that despite the recent snow melting, the low temperatures can still create dangerous situations on roads.

No other vehicles were involved, and no passengers were in the car that flipped.

