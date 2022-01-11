Advertisement

Car flips after hitting black ice in Huntington

Emergency crews in Huntington have responded to a report of a vehicle on its side.
Emergency crews in Huntington have responded to a report of a vehicle on its side.(Andrew Colegrove)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 1/10/22 @ 8 p.m.

Both lanes of the 2900 block of 8th Avenue in Huntington were closed following an accident.

Huntington firefighters say it appears a little before 7:30 p.m., a driver on 8th Avenue hit a patch of black ice, lost control, and the car flipped onto its side along the side of the road.

The driver was trapped when crews arrived, and firefighters managed to get him out through the windshield.

Police say the driver was not badly hurt and didn’t have to go to the hospital.

Firefighters say it’s a reminder that despite the recent snow melting, the low temperatures can still create dangerous situations on roads.

No other vehicles were involved, and no passengers were in the car that flipped.

ORIGINAL STORY

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Huntington have responded to a report of a vehicle on its side.

Dispatchers say the accident was reported just before 7:30 p.m. Monday evening on the 2800 block of 8th Ave.

The Huntington Fire Department is on scene. No word on any injuries.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in...
Woman dies following accident involving tractor-trailer
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A mobile home was destroyed by fire Monday morning.
Grandmother, four kids displaced by fire
Special Metals workers remain on strike.
Union rep says workers laid off during Special Metals strike
Road closed in Putnam County following head-on crash with entrapment

Latest News

Car nearly crashes into creek
Car nearly crashes into creek
Looking at the timing of a West Virginia special legislative session
Perspective: Timing of special session unprecedented
The university announced it will conduct weekly surveillance testing of unvaccinated students...
Marshall spring semester begins with updated COVID-19 guidelines
Looking at the timing of a West Virginia special legislative session
Looking at the timing of a West Virginia special legislative session