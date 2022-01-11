Advertisement

Deep winter Tuesday chill

Winter comes in fits and starts
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The telltale signs for the winter have now shown their colors. The winter of 2022 will be known as one that comes and goes in bursts. Bouts of cold and snow quickly followed by warm and rain events. So the course of weather fronts the past week is likely a snapshot of what’s the come all the way through February.

Late this Monday night a frigid wind has dropped temperatures into the teens with a wind chill already in the teens. By sunrise Tuesday lows will dip to 10-15 and the chill factor at the school bus corner will hover below 10 (a bundle up morning for sure). The day will then go on to feature a deep blue sky that will belie the all-day chill. Highs will struggle to get to 32 degrees.

By mid-week the chill will ease and temperatures will jump back into the 40s. That makes the light shower pattern expected Thursday more likely a rain by day and mix at night period.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a new southern storm will be forming. Since another cold shot of air will precede it’s arrival, odds favor a light snowfall across the Central Appalachian Mountains.

