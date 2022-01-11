EMS staff overworked after overdoses increase by more than 40% in one year

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- As we continue to manage life around the pandemic, frontline workers continue bearing the toll.

In Lawrence County, EMS employees are overworked, but they keep showing up to work to cover shifts in an understaffed profession as the call volume continues to increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six stations, seven ambulances, and 70 employees are responsible for the more than 13,000 calls Lawrence County EMS was dispatched to in 2021.

“It’s had a significant impact on our staff,” said Lee Hanners, a paramedic supervisor at Station 4 in Proctorville.

Hanners said EMS responded to 13,556 calls in 2021, compared to 11,081 in 2020.

Overdose numbers are also up by 41.6%.

Officials say there were a total of 286 overdoses in 2020, compared to 405 in 2021.

“We have seen an increase number of overdoses that we believe potentially could be related to the pandemic,” Hanners said.

The stresses of COVID-19 are felt by overworked EMTs who initially signed up to work an average of 56 hours per week.

But with no end in sight to the virus, and more variants forming, ambulance personnel are getting sick, too. It leaves the rest of the staff having to work mandatory overtime.

“We have employees who work upwards of 72 hours per week,” Hanners told WSAZ.

Hanners says EMTs are already wearing masks, gloves, and eye protection on every call. However, that changes the second staff suspect they’re responding to call for a patient who may have COVID. That’s when they have to also wear respirators and full body gowns on top of everything.

“That adds an extra layer of stress, too,” Hanners said. “You become more tired by wearing those things. It’s extra steps we have to do, extra pieces we have to carry, and that takes a toll as well.”

Hanners says the profession is already seeing the number of people entering the field dropping to an historic low.

“Where this problem begins to be solved is at either the state or federal level,” Hanners told WSAZ. “We need an increase in funding, we need an increase in training, we need an increase in opportunities to recruit and retain new employees and bring people into the field.”

Lawrence County is currently hiring for EMTs. Hanners says they’re actually getting ready to start a hybrid-EMT class.

You can learn more about that class and opportunities at Lawrence County EMS by tapping here.

