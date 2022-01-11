Fairland’s Steeler Leep going to Steelers playoff game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanks to his Fairland teammates, Instagram and Pittsburgh Steeler Benny Snell, Dragons junior Steeler Leep is going to Sunday nights AFC Super Wild Card game between Pittsburgh and Kansas City.

This story begins with Leeps’ father passing away after an eight year battle with cancer on Thursday and Fairland senior Aiden Porter thought it would be nice for his friend to get to the NFL playoff game. However, he wasn’t sure how to do that so he took to social media as soon as Vegas beat the Chargers. The team told Leep’s story on Instagram, tagged as many people as possible and somehow it found its’ way to Steelers’ running back Benny Snell who replied with ‘he was gonna make it happen and loved that he could help?’

With that reply, Steeler, his mother and sister are now going to see Pittsburgh this coming weekend to create new memories and to honor his father who beat cancer four times. Here’s Steeler Leep and Aiden Porter talking about the the generous gesture done by Snell and we’ll have the full story later tonight on the CW at 10 and Newschannel 3 at 11.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.