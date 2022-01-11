Advertisement

Fairland’s Steeler Leep going to Steelers playoff game

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanks to his Fairland teammates, Instagram and Pittsburgh Steeler Benny Snell, Dragons junior Steeler Leep is going to Sunday nights AFC Super Wild Card game between Pittsburgh and Kansas City.

This story begins with Leeps’ father passing away after an eight year battle with cancer on Thursday and Fairland senior Aiden Porter thought it would be nice for his friend to get to the NFL playoff game. However, he wasn’t sure how to do that so he took to social media as soon as Vegas beat the Chargers. The team told Leep’s story on Instagram, tagged as many people as possible and somehow it found its’ way to Steelers’ running back Benny Snell who replied with ‘he was gonna make it happen and loved that he could help?’

With that reply, Steeler, his mother and sister are now going to see Pittsburgh this coming weekend to create new memories and to honor his father who beat cancer four times. Here’s Steeler Leep and Aiden Porter talking about the the generous gesture done by Snell and we’ll have the full story later tonight on the CW at 10 and Newschannel 3 at 11.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in...
Woman dies following accident involving tractor-trailer
A mobile home was destroyed by fire Monday morning.
Grandmother, four kids displaced by fire
Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Walton, Ky.
Mom, daughters killed in stabbing inside Kentucky apartment
Two people are facing child endangerment charges after the death of a baby.
Family, friends mourn death of baby
The W.Va. House Finance Committee meets in House Chambers Monday.
Major development to bring jobs to Mason County

Latest News

Ohio HS hoops rankings are released
Girls Basketball
WV High School Basketball Rankings released
Jeremiah Harless snags 45 rebounds in win
Chairman of the Board
45 REBOUNDS