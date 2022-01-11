Family, friends mourn death of baby

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people are facing child endangerment charges after an investigation by the Portsmouth Police Department and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office involving the death of an 18-month-old baby.

Deputies said they were contacted by police and the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, Jan. 6, about a deceased infant at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Members of a newly formed Scioto County Special Victim’s Unit responded to the hospital. During the investigation, law enforcement determined the baby was brought to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her body was sent to Montgomery County for an autopsy.

Deputies said an investigation revealed that the infant was in the custody of Scioto County Children Services and had been placed into a kinship placement. Kinship care refers to the care of children by relatives, or in some jurisdictions, close family friends. The biological mother of the baby had been receiving overnight visitation.

In this case, the Scioto County Sheriff says the baby stayed with the grandparents of her two older siblings and had overnight visits with her mother, Kristina Edwards.

However, James Robinson -- who lives next door to the grandparents and is related to the grandmother -- says he helped take care of the baby on a daily basis.

“To Zariah I was dad,” Robinson said. “I was always there, like from daylight to dark. I’m the one who put her to sleep at night.”

Robinson says the last time he saw baby Zariah after she came back from her mother’s house was the last time he ever got to hold her.

“I ain’t never gonna hear her say da-da again,” Robinson said.

Robinson says he’s heartbroken and just wants answers.

The investigation led to the search of two homes, which were conducted by detectives from both the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Portsmouth Police Department.

Detectives recovered 29 grams of meth, 13 grams of heroin/fentanyl, marijuana, scales, a gun, and $4,200 cash. The controlled substances will be forwarded to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations for testing.

Kristina Edwards, 36, and Larry Weaver Jr., 22, both of Portsmouth, were arrested. Edwards is charged with trafficking in meth in the vicinity of a juvenile, trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a juvenile, possession of meth, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl, and child endangerment. Weaver is facing charges of trafficking in meth in the vicinity of a juvenile, trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a juvenile, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of meth, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl, and child endangerment.

Edwards and Weaver are being held on a $300,000 bond. Weaver is also being held on a probation holder out of Common Pleas Court with no bond.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more charges are expected to be presented to a Scioto County grand jury after the autopsy is completed.

The executive director of Scioto County Children Services said, “Due to the confidentiality of the pending investigation, our agency is unable to provide a statement at this time. When permissible, we will provide a statement.”

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, they were notified about the infant’s death on Jan. 5. That agency has started their investigation, which involves a technical specialist looking into the case. It says there’s still a corrective action plan in place for Scioto County Children Services that started in October 2019.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

