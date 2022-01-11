Hospital updates masking requirements

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - King’s Daughters Medical Center announced Tuesday that it’s updating masking requirements due to a surge in the COVID omicron variant.

Effective 8 a.m. Wednesday, cloth face coverings will no longer be accepted.

All inside the hospital, including patients, visitors, vendors, and volunteers, will be required to wear a Level II or III surgical/isolation mask or a N95/KN95 mask.

Masks must be worn properly -- completely covering the nose, mouth and chin. They will be made available to anyone without one.

The hospital’s announcement follows a CDC recommendation earlier Tuesday.

