Advertisement

Hospital updates masking requirements

King's Daughters Medical Center announced Tuesday that it’s updating masking requirements due...
King's Daughters Medical Center announced Tuesday that it’s updating masking requirements due to a surge in the COVID omicron variant.(Pixabay)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - King’s Daughters Medical Center announced Tuesday that it’s updating masking requirements due to a surge in the COVID omicron variant.

Effective 8 a.m. Wednesday, cloth face coverings will no longer be accepted.

All inside the hospital, including patients, visitors, vendors, and volunteers, will be required to wear a Level II or III surgical/isolation mask or a N95/KN95 mask.

Masks must be worn properly -- completely covering the nose, mouth and chin. They will be made available to anyone without one.

The hospital’s announcement follows a CDC recommendation earlier Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in...
Woman dies following accident involving tractor-trailer
A mobile home was destroyed by fire Monday morning.
Grandmother, four kids displaced by fire
Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Walton, Ky.
Mom, daughters killed in stabbing inside Kentucky apartment
Two people are facing child endangerment charges after the death of a baby.
Family, friends mourn death of baby
The W.Va. House Finance Committee meets in House Chambers Monday.
Major development to bring jobs to Mason County

Latest News

EMS staff overworked after overdoses increase by more than 40% in one year
EMS staff overworked after overdoses increase by more than 40% in one year
WV Industrial Advancement Act moves to governor’s desk
WV Industrial Advancement Act moves to governor’s desk
Kentucky Gov. Beshear on Tuesday outlined a broad budget plan focused on the next several...
Kentucky Gov. Beshear unveils widescale budget proposal
Lawrence County EMS
EMS staff overworked after overdoses increase by more than 40% in one year