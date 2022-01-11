Advertisement

Huntington City Council elects new leadership

Huntington City Council on Monday night decided who will be its leaders moving ahead this year.
Huntington City Council on Monday night decided who will be its leaders moving ahead this year.(City of Huntington)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington City Council on Monday night decided who will be its leaders moving forward this year.

Members voted on who would serve as chair and vice chair of council.

Holly Smith Mount, who previously served as vice chairman, moves up to chairwoman, replacing Mike Shockley. She serves the city’s Gallaher Village, Forest Hills, and Southeast Hill neighborhoods.

Taking the role of vice chairwoman is Sarah Walling who represents part of the city’s Southside and Harveytown.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in...
Woman dies following accident involving tractor-trailer
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A mobile home was destroyed by fire Monday morning.
Grandmother, four kids displaced by fire
Special Metals workers remain on strike.
Union rep says workers laid off during Special Metals strike
Road closed in Putnam County following head-on crash with entrapment

Latest News

City Council approves resolution to put tax levy on upcoming ballot
Portsmouth City Council places tax levy on upcoming ballot for Street Resurfacing Program
City Council approves resolution to put tax levy on upcoming ballot
City Council approves resolution to put tax levy on upcoming ballot
Calling on Sir Isaac Newton
Fun and science in the snow
A woman died early Monday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 79 in Clay County, West...
Woman dies in wrong-way crash