Huntington City Council elects new leadership

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington City Council on Monday night decided who will be its leaders moving forward this year.

Members voted on who would serve as chair and vice chair of council.

Holly Smith Mount, who previously served as vice chairman, moves up to chairwoman, replacing Mike Shockley. She serves the city’s Gallaher Village, Forest Hills, and Southeast Hill neighborhoods.

Taking the role of vice chairwoman is Sarah Walling who represents part of the city’s Southside and Harveytown.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.