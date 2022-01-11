Advertisement

Kentucky Gov. Beshear unveils widescale budget proposal

Kentucky Gov. Beshear on Tuesday outlined a broad budget plan focused on the next several...
Kentucky Gov. Beshear on Tuesday outlined a broad budget plan focused on the next several years, with the announcement coming ahead of his annual budget address this Thursday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Jan. 11, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Beshear on Tuesday outlined a broad budget plan focused on the next several years, with the announcement coming ahead of his annual budget address this Thursday.

The governor announced “recent record-breaking economic growth” with more than $11.2 billion in new investments and 18,000 full-time jobs added in 2021.

“We have the responsibility and the resources to meet this moment. To be bold and to leapfrog other states. Not to tread water or punt on third down,” Beshear said in a release. “With these dollars, my budget targets investments to create and attract the jobs of the future and works to align workforce readiness with business needs to ensure we can fill the high-quality jobs that are coming our way.”

According to the release, Beshear’s budget makes major investments in the emerging agritech industry, tourism, infrastructure, high-speed internet and clean drinking water. It also calls for $250 million to develop a Site Identification and Development program for major industry – “the next Ford- or Toyota-size project.”

Among other announcements were $75 million to support “a state-of-the-art agritech research and development center in the heart of Eastern Kentucky.”

Beshear also announced $250 million geared toward major transportation infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, including completion of the Mountain Parkway project. Furthermore, he announced $100 million to help with the momentum of the electric vehicle (EV) industry, including more and more charging stations.

Among other initiatives announced by the governor are water and sewer improvements, high-speed internet, general aviation airports, automotive training, commercial driver’s license (CDL) program, education, and tourism.

Beshear is scheduled to deliver his full budget address at 7 p.m. Jan. 13.

