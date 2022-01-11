Advertisement

KY 292 reduced to one lane due to break in pavement

The break is located 0.4 miles southeast of KY 3413 and 2.2 miles northwest of KY 908.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A portion of KY 292 in Martin County has been reduced to one lane due to an embankment failure on the outside lane.

The break in the pavement is at milepoint 25.7, about 0.4 miles southeast of KY 3413 and 2.2 miles northwest of KY 908.

Crews are going to install signs or temporary traffic signals to reduce traffic to one lane.

Barrels and cones are currently in place to block the break and warn drivers.

