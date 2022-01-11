Advertisement

Ky. lawmakers consider bill proposing millions of dollars for tornado relief efforts

Aerial views show the damage dealt to Mayfield by a strong tornado.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Kentucky lawmakers are proposing millions of dollars for the tornado relief efforts in western Kentucky.

A bill earmarking at least $45 million, of what could be as much as $200 million, cleared its first hurdle on Monday.

House Bill 5 passed a budget committee Monday and it is sponsored by House Speaker David Osborne, along with several lawmakers from the hard-hit areas of western Kentucky.

The language of the bill talks about $200 million of aid, but it only specifically mentions $45 million of direct aid. Most of that $45 million will go to the Kentucky Department of Education for what’s called “wrap-around services,” everything from mental health services to after-school activities.

Another $15 million will assist in FEMA housing units.

Governor Andy Beshear was asked about that bill during Monday’s 4 p.m. briefing. He calls it a good start but says more is needed.

“Basically, it says we are only providing $45 million now, and that’s $15 million for the travel trailers. But it also talks about money we won’t exactly know ahead of time, what it will take to hook them up and make them successful. That’s not in there,” said Gov. Beshear.

The bill did pass committee unanimously though and now goes to the full House.

A resolution that will extend the governor’s state of emergency for western Kentucky is also moving through the legislature after it cleared a committee Monday.

