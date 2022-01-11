Advertisement

Lexington ERs overwhelmed; doctors say too many people coming for COVID tests

Doctors at Lexinton’s hospitals tell us their emergency departments are overwhelmed. They say...
Doctors at Lexinton’s hospitals tell us their emergency departments are overwhelmed. They say too many people are coming in for COVID-19 tests putting a strain on resources and staff.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Doctors at Lexinton’s hospitals tell us their emergency departments are overwhelmed.

They say too many people are coming in for COVID-19 tests, putting a strain on resources and staff.

Tuesday morning, during a zoom conference, doctors reported the omicron variant is sending more people to the hospital. However, they say about 30 percent of ER visits are solely for COVID-19 testing.

They noted not everyone should be in the emergency department especially those showing no symptoms or mild symptoms. Instead, they’re telling people to utilize the free local testing sites or head to a pharmacy or a primary care physician for a COVID-19 test.

Doctors say too many people in the emergency department takes away care from more critical patients.

“None of our other diseases stop because of COVID,” said Dr. Roger Humphries, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Kentucky. “Heart attacks can happen, stroked happen, other surgical emergencies happen.”

Doctors say if you head to the ER for a COVID-19 test, they will still see you, but they emphasized the fact that you will be charged an emergency room fee.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in...
Woman dies following accident involving tractor-trailer
A mobile home was destroyed by fire Monday morning.
Grandmother, four kids displaced by fire
Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Walton, Ky.
Mom, daughters stabbed to death inside Kentucky apartment
The W.Va. House Finance Committee meets in House Chambers Monday.
Major development to bring jobs to Mason County
Two people are facing child endangerment charges after the death of a baby.
Family, friends mourn death of baby

Latest News

The W.Va. House Finance Committee meets in House Chambers Monday.
WV Industrial Advancement Act moves to governor’s desk
Aerial views show the damage dealt to Mayfield by a strong tornado.
Ky. lawmakers consider bill proposing millions of dollars for tornado relief efforts
Huntington Police continue to search for missing elderly man with dementia
Huntington Police continue to search for missing elderly man with dementia
Portsmouth City Council passes measure putting tax levy on May ballot
Portsmouth City Council passes measure putting tax levy on May ballot