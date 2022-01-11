Advertisement

Marshall begins spring semester with updated COVID-19 guidelines

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With cases of COVID-19 increasing locally and nationally, new guidelines are in place for the beginning of the spring semester at Marshall University.

All on-campus students are required to get tested when they arrive on campus.

The university announced it will also conduct weekly surveillance testing of unvaccinated students and employees, along with those who chose not to disclose their status.

They say the goal is to test every unvaccinated person and those of undisclosed status once a week.

Senior Erica Choice says she’s fine with guidelines that allow classes to remain in-person.

“I feel like if you want to be on campus, you’re kind of making a choice to be subject to those kinds of questions and the things they might require of you,” she said. “I think they do give you an option if you want to try off campus or virtual learning, you have that option. I think it’s fair.”

The university is also offering vaccine clinics on campus throughout the spring semester. The school says the vaccine is not required but strongly recommended.

A statement from the university also says the COVID-19 situation is still quite fluid, and depending on what happens in the region, decisions to change aspects of university life may be made.

“I believe they’re just trying to keep people safe,” Marshall senior Maggie Eggleston said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in...
Woman dies following accident involving tractor-trailer
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A mobile home was destroyed by fire Monday morning.
Grandmother, four kids displaced by fire
Special Metals workers remain on strike.
Union rep says workers laid off during Special Metals strike
Road closed in Putnam County following head-on crash with entrapment

Latest News

Calling on Sir Isaac Newton
Fun and science in the snow
A woman died early Monday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 79 in Clay County, West...
Woman dies in wrong-way crash
Two people are facing child endangerment charges after the death of a baby.
Family, friends mourn death of baby
Tony's BRRR Tuesday forecast
First Warning Weather