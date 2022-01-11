Marshall begins spring semester with updated COVID-19 guidelines

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With cases of COVID-19 increasing locally and nationally, new guidelines are in place for the beginning of the spring semester at Marshall University.

All on-campus students are required to get tested when they arrive on campus.

The university announced it will also conduct weekly surveillance testing of unvaccinated students and employees, along with those who chose not to disclose their status.

They say the goal is to test every unvaccinated person and those of undisclosed status once a week.

Senior Erica Choice says she’s fine with guidelines that allow classes to remain in-person.

“I feel like if you want to be on campus, you’re kind of making a choice to be subject to those kinds of questions and the things they might require of you,” she said. “I think they do give you an option if you want to try off campus or virtual learning, you have that option. I think it’s fair.”

The university is also offering vaccine clinics on campus throughout the spring semester. The school says the vaccine is not required but strongly recommended.

A statement from the university also says the COVID-19 situation is still quite fluid, and depending on what happens in the region, decisions to change aspects of university life may be made.

“I believe they’re just trying to keep people safe,” Marshall senior Maggie Eggleston said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.