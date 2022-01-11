Advertisement

Moderation from the frigid chill

From teens to 50 in a day and a half!
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -This latest snap of cold air has confirmed the obvious; namely, after a top 10 warmest December on record (2nd Huntington, 7th Charleston) winter has locked in for the month of January. Granted Wednesday and Thursday will feature a spike in temperature but the pattern remains wintry for the next 10 days.

Wednesday will dawn with temperatures on the rise as an overnight wind drives reading up from the 20s into the low 30s for the school bell. During the day the wind will be rather chaotic and gusty from the south which will help propel highs to near 50 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday will see gathering clouds with some afternoon rain showers that may end as a touch of wet snow at night into Friday morning.

By the weekend a developing, potentially massive southern storm will be forming with prospects of heavy snow to be monitored perhaps as far south as Atlanta and to affect Asheville, Boone, Charlotte NC as well as Wytheville to Charlottesville Va on its way to Hagerstown, Md and Harrisburg Pa.

While too soon to be comfortable with the forecast locally, odds favor far southern and eastern WV to get a healthy snowstorm with areas farther west into the wsaz.com region taking a lesser hit. Of course the disclaimer is all bets are off this far in advance.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in...
Woman dies following accident involving tractor-trailer
A mobile home was destroyed by fire Monday morning.
Grandmother, four kids displaced by fire
Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Walton, Ky.
Mom, daughters killed in stabbing inside Kentucky apartment
Two people are facing child endangerment charges after the death of a baby.
Family, friends mourn death of baby
The W.Va. House Finance Committee meets in House Chambers Monday.
Major development to bring jobs to Mason County

Latest News

Moderation away from the polar chill
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, January 11th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast | The Cold Air Bottoms Out
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, January 11th, 2022.
First Warning Weather
Tony's BRRR Tuesday forecast
First Warning Weather