Moderation from the frigid chill

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -This latest snap of cold air has confirmed the obvious; namely, after a top 10 warmest December on record (2nd Huntington, 7th Charleston) winter has locked in for the month of January. Granted Wednesday and Thursday will feature a spike in temperature but the pattern remains wintry for the next 10 days.

Wednesday will dawn with temperatures on the rise as an overnight wind drives reading up from the 20s into the low 30s for the school bell. During the day the wind will be rather chaotic and gusty from the south which will help propel highs to near 50 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday will see gathering clouds with some afternoon rain showers that may end as a touch of wet snow at night into Friday morning.

By the weekend a developing, potentially massive southern storm will be forming with prospects of heavy snow to be monitored perhaps as far south as Atlanta and to affect Asheville, Boone, Charlotte NC as well as Wytheville to Charlottesville Va on its way to Hagerstown, Md and Harrisburg Pa.

While too soon to be comfortable with the forecast locally, odds favor far southern and eastern WV to get a healthy snowstorm with areas farther west into the wsaz.com region taking a lesser hit. Of course the disclaimer is all bets are off this far in advance.

