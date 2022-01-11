Ohio HS hoops rankings are released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The latest Ohio boys high school basketball rankings were released by the Associated Press with a quartet of teams from our area making the list. From Division II, Waverly is tied for sixth, the South Point Pointers are also sixth in Division III while Glouster Trimble and Lucasville Valley are third and fourth in Division IV.

Division II

1. St. Vincent-St. Mary

2. Kettering Archbishop Alter

3. Bloom-Carroll

4. Dresden Tri-Valley

5. Toledo Central Catholic

t6. Waverly

t6. Cincinnati Woodward

8. Dayton Oakwood

9. Buchtel

10. Lexington

Division III

1. Versailles

2. N. Robinson Col. Crawford

3. Ottawa-Glandorf

t4. Lutheran East

t4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep

6. South Point

7. Columbus Africentric

8. Collins Western Reserve

9. Cincinnati Taft

10. West Lafayette Ridgewood

Division IV

1. Botkins

2. Antwerp

3. Glouster Trimble

4. Lucasville Valley

t5. New Madison Tri-Village

t5. Springfield Catholic Central

7. Columbus Grandview Heights

8. Malvern

9. Tiffin Calvert

10. Richmond Heights

