Ohio HS hoops rankings are released
Four local teams are in top ten
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The latest Ohio boys high school basketball rankings were released by the Associated Press with a quartet of teams from our area making the list. From Division II, Waverly is tied for sixth, the South Point Pointers are also sixth in Division III while Glouster Trimble and Lucasville Valley are third and fourth in Division IV.
Division II
1. St. Vincent-St. Mary
2. Kettering Archbishop Alter
3. Bloom-Carroll
4. Dresden Tri-Valley
5. Toledo Central Catholic
t6. Waverly
t6. Cincinnati Woodward
8. Dayton Oakwood
9. Buchtel
10. Lexington
Division III
1. Versailles
2. N. Robinson Col. Crawford
3. Ottawa-Glandorf
t4. Lutheran East
t4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
6. South Point
7. Columbus Africentric
8. Collins Western Reserve
9. Cincinnati Taft
10. West Lafayette Ridgewood
Division IV
1. Botkins
2. Antwerp
3. Glouster Trimble
4. Lucasville Valley
t5. New Madison Tri-Village
t5. Springfield Catholic Central
7. Columbus Grandview Heights
8. Malvern
9. Tiffin Calvert
10. Richmond Heights
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.