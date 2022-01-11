Advertisement

Ohio HS hoops rankings are released

Four local teams are in top ten
(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The latest Ohio boys high school basketball rankings were released by the Associated Press with a quartet of teams from our area making the list. From Division II, Waverly is tied for sixth, the South Point Pointers are also sixth in Division III while Glouster Trimble and Lucasville Valley are third and fourth in Division IV.

Division II

1. St. Vincent-St. Mary

2. Kettering Archbishop Alter

3. Bloom-Carroll

4. Dresden Tri-Valley

5. Toledo Central Catholic

t6. Waverly

t6. Cincinnati Woodward

8. Dayton Oakwood

9. Buchtel

10. Lexington

Division III

1. Versailles

2. N. Robinson Col. Crawford

3. Ottawa-Glandorf

t4. Lutheran East

t4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep

6. South Point

7. Columbus Africentric

8. Collins Western Reserve

9. Cincinnati Taft

10. West Lafayette Ridgewood

Division IV

1. Botkins

2. Antwerp

3. Glouster Trimble

4. Lucasville Valley

t5. New Madison Tri-Village

t5. Springfield Catholic Central

7. Columbus Grandview Heights

8. Malvern

9. Tiffin Calvert

10. Richmond Heights

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in...
Woman dies following accident involving tractor-trailer
A mobile home was destroyed by fire Monday morning.
Grandmother, four kids displaced by fire
Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Walton, Ky.
Mom, daughters stabbed to death inside Kentucky apartment
The W.Va. House Finance Committee meets in House Chambers Monday.
Major development to bring jobs to Mason County
Two people are facing child endangerment charges after the death of a baby.
Family, friends mourn death of baby

Latest News

Girls Basketball
WV High School Basketball Rankings released
Jeremiah Harless snags 45 rebounds in win
Chairman of the Board
45 REBOUNDS
HERD FALLS