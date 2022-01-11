Advertisement

Perspective: Timing of special session unprecedented

By Curtis Johnson
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The timing of this week’s special session has some folks scratching their head, and for many it may be an obvious question, “With a regular session just two days away, won’t a special session cost taxpayers more money?”

The simple answer is, not exactly.

WSAZ NewsChannel 3 checked and found that every lawmaker was already scheduled to attend interim meetings Monday or Tuesday. For some, those meetings started Sunday.

House Clerk Steve Harrison said each lawmaker gets paid $150 per day — plus expenses — for their attendance at meetings outside of the regular session.

Interim meeting, special session ... It makes no difference. It is the same dollar amount either way.

Harrison also shared a similar story about the cost of staffing this week’s special session.

“Our per diem employees for the session were already scheduled to come in for today, so any additional expense of having the special session versus each just having interims would be minimal,” he said Monday.

“I think it is great news, but it would be better to let us handle this during the regular session so we could be more transparent with the people’s money,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha. “We are talking about a huge public investment. That money belongs to the people of West Virginia — not the governor, not the legislature.”

Aside from costs, the timing of this week’s special session is fairly unprecedented.

We found just two instances of a special session occurring before the regular session. Both occurred during inauguration years with a new governor when the regular session is delayed until February.

The first occurred in 1989 with Gov. Gaston Caperton. Then, again in 2005 with then-Gov. Joe Manchin.

