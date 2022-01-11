Portsmouth City Council places tax levy on upcoming ballot for Street Resurfacing Program

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Monday night, Portsmouth City Councilmembers discussed the condition of the city’s roads. City engineer Nathan Prosch recently completed a study where he scored each road within city limits.

“Our roads are significantly in poor condition. I broke it down into good, fair, poor, and very poor,” Prosch said.

Prosch’s study helped City Council draft up a resolution for a tax levy to increase revenue for road repairs. Under the city’s current budget, Prosch says it would take 37 years to repair what is needed. The new taxy levy gives the people of Portsmouth the opportunity to cut that repair time in half.

“One thing that this does is it allows us to say, we are listening to our bosses,” said Council President Sean Dunne, referring to the city residents.

It is a 1.5 mill tax levy for the years 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026. It amounts to 15 cents for each $100 of tax valuation annually, and it could generate more than $350,000 annually for street resurfacing.

“People don’t like new taxes. I don’t like new taxes, but there is no grant out there, that I know of, that will give us $354,000 a year,” Prosch said.

Five of the six city council members voted in favor of putting the levy on the ballot. Fifth ward Councilman Joey Sandlin voted against it. He suggested that the city should reprioritize the current budget and not increase tax rates.

“Even if the good people of Portsmouth give us this levy that will get us over the hump, we are still going to be at that budget that paves a few miles each year at the current budget. So unless we reprioritize our current budget, that levy is only going to be five years and then what?” Sandlin said.

Others like Dunne wanted to make sure that citizens had the final say.

“They might not like the size of the tax. Maybe they are willing to wait an 18-year cycle or maybe they’re happy with a 25-year cycle, or whatever. But it is allowing them, in my view, to have a seat at the table,” Dunne said.

