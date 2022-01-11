Woman dies in wrong-way crash

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman died early Monday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 79 in Clay County, West Virginia State Police say.

Elva G. Hudson, 75, of Wallback, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

The accident was reported just after 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes. Investigators say Hudson had been traveling north in the southbound lanes.

According to troopers, the other driver did not appear to be injured.

