Advertisement

Woman dies in wrong-way crash

A woman died early Monday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 79 in Clay County, West...
A woman died early Monday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 79 in Clay County, West Virginia.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman died early Monday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 79 in Clay County, West Virginia State Police say.

Elva G. Hudson, 75, of Wallback, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

The accident was reported just after 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes. Investigators say Hudson had been traveling north in the southbound lanes.

According to troopers, the other driver did not appear to be injured.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in...
Woman dies following accident involving tractor-trailer
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A mobile home was destroyed by fire Monday morning.
Grandmother, four kids displaced by fire
Special Metals workers remain on strike.
Union rep says workers laid off during Special Metals strike
Road closed in Putnam County following head-on crash with entrapment

Latest News

City Council approves resolution to put tax levy on upcoming ballot
City Council approves resolution to put tax levy on upcoming ballot
Calling on Sir Isaac Newton
Fun and science in the snow
Two people are facing child endangerment charges after the death of a baby.
Family, friends mourn death of baby
The university announced it will conduct weekly surveillance testing of unvaccinated students...
Marshall begins spring semester with updated COVID-19 guidelines