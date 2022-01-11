WV Industrial Advancement Act moves to governor’s desk

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A bill expected to pave the way for a multi-billion-dollar manufacturing plant to begin construction in Mason County, West Virginia was passed Tuesday morning in the West Virginia House.

The WV Industrial Advancement Act is now on its way to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk.

SB 1001 passed Tuesday 91 to 2 with 7 absent.

During the House Finance Committee meeting Monday, Gov. Justice’s Chief of Staff, Brain Abraham, said he believes this development will be ‘the largest single investment in West Virginia history in terms of infrastructure and manufacturing.’

Tuesday, many members voiced support, with several doing so with caution.

Barbara Evans Fleischauer (D - Monongalia, 51) said Tuesday she was voting yes with her fingers crossed, noting what she called an unnecessary rush.

Laura Kimble (R - Harrison, 48) and Chris Pritt (R - Kanawha, 36) were the two votes against SB 1001.

The company investing in the a 1,370-acre plot of land off Route 2 in Apple Grove was not mentioned during discussions Monday or Tuesday, but lawmakers did say the company’s goal is to be in production in 24 months.

In addition to the 800 full-time positions, lawmakers say the investment would create 1,000 construction jobs.

The company is a steel producer and would become a vendor as well as a customer to other businesses in West Virginia, lawmakers said Monday afternoon.

The company secured funding through the West Virginia Opportunity Zone Incentive.

The West Virginia Opportunity Zone Incentive or HB113 passed June 24, 2019.

