Bobcats bounce BGSU

Ohio Bobcats picked to win MAC
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATHENS, Oh. (WSAZ) - The best start in a decade continued Tuesday night for the Ohio Bobcats as they beat Bowling Green by a final of 85-78. Four Bobcats scored in double figures and were led by Jason Carter with 22 points, Mark Sears had 19, Tommy Schmock added 17 and AJ Clayton tallied 12.

Ohio improves to 4-0 in the MAC and have won eight straight games. They travel to Central Michigan for a Saturday afternoon game which tips off at 4:30 pm.

