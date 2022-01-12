Advertisement

Cabell County school bus, tractor trailer crash

A Cabell County school bus and tractor trailer collide at the intersection of Route 2 and Big...
A Cabell County school bus and tractor trailer collide at the intersection of Route 2 and Big Ben Bowen Highway.(Sarah Bankston)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell County school bus and a tractor trailer collided Wednesday morning according to Cabell County 911 supervisors.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ it happened at the intersection of Route 2 and Big Ben Bowen Highway, also known as the Merritt’s Creek connector. The intersection is closed, and there is some type of leakage from one of the vehicles.

The 911 supervisor says there were kids on the bus but there are no report of any injuries.

Fire crews are on the scene.

Keep checking on WSAZ.com for updates.

