Caught on camera | Driver blows past stopped school bus

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver who was caught on camera passing a stopped school bus.

In the video you see a student board the bus moments before a truck goes around the bus on a two-lane road in the Ben Creek area.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone that knows the driver to contact the office at 304-235-0300.

