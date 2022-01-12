Advertisement

Child struck by police cruiser in Iowa dies

A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red...
A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red Oak, Iowa.(Source: KETV/CNN)
By WOWT staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The Iowa State Patrol is in charge of an investigation into a deadly collision between a Red Oak police cruiser and a child.

The victim, Vana Marie Redd, 12, died of her injuries, according to the Iowa State Patrol report.

The state police reported that several Red Oak officers were responding to an apartment fire, WOWT said. They were traveling northbound when one of the three patrol cars struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

Officials said the child ran into the roadway, and the crash remains under investigation.

The child was a sixth-grader.

In an email to parents, the school district said grief counselors will meet with students over the next few days to help them cope.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing child endangerment charges after the death of a baby.
Family, friends mourn death of baby
King's Daughters Medical Center announced Tuesday that it’s updating masking requirements due...
Hospital updates masking requirements
A woman died early Monday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 79 in Clay County, West...
Woman dies in wrong-way crash
Governor Jim Justice
W.Va. Gov. Justice tests positive for COVID-19
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
CDC considers updating mask recommendations to N95

Latest News

Matthew Smith, left, has been placed on one year of probation, ordered to pay $650 in fines and...
Michigan school board member sentenced to probation for ‘malicious’ phone call
Jerome Powell, who President Joe Biden has nominated to another four-year term to run the Fed,...
US consumer prices soared 7% in past year, most since 1982
Miner's helmet, drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Mine fatality in Bell County
A Cabell County school bus and tractor trailer collide at the intersection of Route 2 and Big...
Cabell County school bus, tractor-trailer crash