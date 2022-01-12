Council explores options to reduce costs of property near Portsmouth water facility

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The city of Portsmouth is set to break ground on a new water treatment plant in September. The new facility will be constructed near the current facility that sits along the river near New Boston. For construction, the city will need a “lay down” yard to store materials and equipment that will be needed throughout construction.

“There’s one little piece, a 1.99-acre area that is still titled under New Boston Coke Corporation,” said sixth ward Councilman Dennis Packard.

That is the land the city would like to use as a “lay down” yard. It is a brownfield which will need to be cleaned up. In order for Portsmouth to take ownership of the property, the city will have to pay $125,000 for remediation and $35,000 in back taxes. The appropriation of those funds came up for a second reading at City Council’s meeting on Monday night. Packard voiced concerns about the cost and asked about possible solutions that could reduce the cost.

“What benefit would we experience if we would transfer it into the land bank as opposed to transferring it into our own name first?” asked Packard during Monday night’s meeting.

He mentioned that the Scioto County Land Bank has the ability to apply for grant funding that could potentially cover the cost of remediation on the property.

“Once you transfer a piece into that bank, it is free and clear of all back taxes. Then the Land Bank is able to apply for those grants,” Packard said.

It is an idea that city solicitor John Haas says he will look into, but is unclear what options might be realistic for council to explore.

“The concern or thought would be if the grant process takes a long time, we may not have the grant money in time to remediate the issue,” he said.

City Council moved forward and passed the ordinance through its second reading. A third reading would make it final and would allow for the city to go ahead and use its own money to pay for the property. However, council could table the discussion until an agreement is reached about how to move forward.

“If there’s a way to save the public some money on the clean up, let’s do it,” Packard said.

