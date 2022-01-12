Advertisement

County mourns loss of Sandy Hook Fire Captain

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Elliott County is mourning the loss of a beloved fire captain.

A Facebook post by Elliott County 911 said Sandy Hook Fire and Rescue fire fighter Roger Kelly died.

Kelly’s daughter, Tabitha Skaggs, is a dispatcher for Elliott County 911.

“Please keep the Kelly family in yours prayers during this difficult time. Rest In Pease Unit 135,” the post said.

