Advertisement

Ky. lawmakers propose bills to mediate car tax increases

The reason your taxes are higher now is because the rates are based on used cars, and used cars...
The reason your taxes are higher now is because the rates are based on used cars, and used cars are more valuable now because new cars are limited due to supply chain issues.(KSLA)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Because the value of used cars is rising, the tax bills are also increasing in Kentucky.

WKYT Investigates: Rising car taxes

Several bills are in the state legislature to correct that.

Car taxes have risen an estimated 40 percent and there are two bills filed that could provide some relief. One is House bill 6, the other is Senate bill 75.

The reason your taxes are higher now is because the rates are based on used cars, and used cars are more valuable now because new cars are limited due to supply chain issues.

MORE: US inflation soared 7% in past year, the most since 1982

Senate Bill 75 would use a value that’s based on the preceding year, House Bill 6 would require the department of revenue to use the average trade-in rate as a standard for new tax purposes.

Governor Beshear was asked about all of this during one of his briefings early this week and he said his administration has not increased car tax rates.

“The executive branch cannot increase tax rates. That is done by the legislature,” said Gov. Beshear. “It appears that people have seen their overall tax bill go up, and they are trying to suggest this administration has increased their tax rates, that is not what is happening.”

The Governor simply says your car is worth more such as when your home is worth more, thus your property taxes go up.

Both bills are waiting to be heard by their respective house and senate committees.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Jim Justice
W.Va. Gov. Justice tests positive for COVID-19
King's Daughters Medical Center announced Tuesday that it’s updating masking requirements due...
Hospital updates masking requirements
Two people are facing child endangerment charges after the death of a baby.
Family, friends mourn death of baby
A Cabell County school bus and tractor trailer collide at the intersection of Route 2 and Big...
Cabell County school bus, tractor-trailer crash
A woman died early Monday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 79 in Clay County, West...
Woman dies in wrong-way crash

Latest News

Women and invisible work: it's time to be seen and paid
Women and invisible work: it’s time to be seen and paid
Business leaders optimistic for new year
Business leaders optimistic for new year
Pigeon Forge in winter
Pigeon Forge in winter
The fire broke out at 12:14 A.M. along 5th Street in the Phelps community.
Woman found dead in house fire
Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that Nucor Corporation picked Mason county as the...
West Virginia Gov. announces largest investment in state’s history