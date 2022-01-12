Advertisement

Man arrested after mother takes pot brownies to card game at senior center, court docs say

By Jessica Brown and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TABOR, S.D. (KTIV/Gray News) – A teacher in South Dakota was arrested after officials said his mother unknowingly brought a batch of pot brownies he baked to a card game at a senior center.

KTIV reports court documents say several people called 911 Jan. 4 for possible poisoning at the Tabor Senior Center.

Each of the patients had been at the senior center for a card game earlier that day.

After investigating, the responding deputy believed that all patients were under the influence of THC from a batch of brownies brought to the center.

According to officials, 46-year-old Michael Koranda, an elementary school teacher, told police he had baked a pan of brownies using half a pound of THC butter he had gotten over the weekend in Colorado.

His mother took the brownies to her card game, not knowing they were made with THC.

Koranda was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing child endangerment charges after the death of a baby.
Family, friends mourn death of baby
King's Daughters Medical Center announced Tuesday that it’s updating masking requirements due...
Hospital updates masking requirements
A woman died early Monday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 79 in Clay County, West...
Woman dies in wrong-way crash
Governor Jim Justice
W.Va. Gov. Justice tests positive for COVID-19
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
CDC considers updating mask recommendations to N95

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
LIVE: Former Senate leader Harry Reid lies in state at Capitol
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives briefing; Biden sending more virus tests to schools
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Giuffre’s Prince Andrew suit goes ahead despite Epstein deal
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has signed an agreement with the state to lease/purchase a...
Company to manufacture zero-emission, all-electric school buses in West Virginia