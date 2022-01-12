More snow could be on the way MLK Jr. weekend

(WSAZ) -- There is a buzz in the weather community including at WSAZ that a third Appalachian and Piedmont snowstorm this month is brewing.

The first storm missed our area while snarling traffic and shutting down interstates in Richmond and Washington D.C. a week ago Monday.

Our turn came last Thursday when heavy snow fell across the region.

Now, the third in the trilogy is expected Sunday.

Based on an agreement between both the European and American weather models, a credible forecast for another snowfall/storm can be made.

However, this is a forecast four days in the future, and predictions are likely to change the closer the weather event gets.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.