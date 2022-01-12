No. 18 Kentucky dismantles Vanderbilt 78-66 in Nashville

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats improved to 13-3 on the season after a 78-66 win over Vanderbilt (9-6) in Nashville Tuesday night.

Forward Oscar Tshiebwe had yet another monster night, picking up his 12th double-double of the season. The junior finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds, and shot 11-of-16 from the floor. The last UK player to have a 30-10 game was Tayshaun Prince, with 31 points and 11 rebounds against UNC on Dec. 9, 2001.

TyTy Washington finished with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, a block, a steal and three turnovers.

The Commodores didn’t go quietly, though, going on a 16-0 run to finish out the game.

The Cats were again without guard Sahvir Wheeler, who suffered a neck injury at LSU.

Next matchup for UK is the Tennessee Volunteers in Lexington on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1:00 p.m.

Picking up the win in Nashville 🔵 pic.twitter.com/sHMD7ewSbG — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 12, 2022

