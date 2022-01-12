Advertisement

No. 18 Kentucky dismantles Vanderbilt 78-66 in Nashville

Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) drives as Vanderbilt forward Myles Stute (10) defends...
Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) drives as Vanderbilt forward Myles Stute (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats improved to 13-3 on the season after a 78-66 win over Vanderbilt (9-6) in Nashville Tuesday night.

Forward Oscar Tshiebwe had yet another monster night, picking up his 12th double-double of the season. The junior finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds, and shot 11-of-16 from the floor. The last UK player to have a 30-10 game was Tayshaun Prince, with 31 points and 11 rebounds against UNC on Dec. 9, 2001.

TyTy Washington finished with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, a block, a steal and three turnovers.

The Commodores didn’t go quietly, though, going on a 16-0 run to finish out the game.

The Cats were again without guard Sahvir Wheeler, who suffered a neck injury at LSU.

Next matchup for UK is the Tennessee Volunteers in Lexington on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1:00 p.m.

