Nucor Corp. presents $100,000 to area food banks

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nucor Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, announced Wednesday as making the largest investment in West Virginia history, presented $100,000 to Mason County area food banks.

Crosslight of Hope in Ashton is among the food banks that will benefit from the funding.

“Going to make a big difference,” said a woman involved with Crosslight of Hope.

Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced that Nucor, a steel manufacturer, picked Mason County as the site of a state-of-the-art sheet mill. The estimated $2.7 billion investment is a record for the state.

The new sheet steel mill is expected to create approximately 800 manufacturing jobs. Construction is set to begin in 2022, and that will create an addition 1,000 jobs. The mill is expected to be operational by 2024.

