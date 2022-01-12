Advertisement

Ohio Supreme Court orders newly drawn district maps to be redrawn

Ohio Supreme Court hears lawsuit on redistricting maps
Ohio Supreme Court hears lawsuit on redistricting maps
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has declared newly drawn district maps that would have retained Republican supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature invalid and ordered them redrawn within 10 days.

Wednesday’s two-paragraph entry by Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor is a victory of Democrats and voting-rights groups who had challenged the lines as unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

O’Connor’s order gives power over the new maps to the bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission.

The panel created by voters in 2015 was unable to strike bipartisan compromise earlier and had disbanded. O’Connor ordered the panel to try again.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released the following statement:

“Throughout this process, I expected that Ohio’s legislative maps would be litigated and that the Ohio Supreme Court would make a decision on their constitutionality. I will work with my fellow Redistricting Commission members on revised maps that are consistent with the Court’s order.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Jim Justice
W.Va. Gov. Justice battling COVID-19
A Cabell County school bus and tractor trailer collide at the intersection of Route 2 and Big...
Cabell County school bus, tractor-trailer crash
King's Daughters Medical Center announced Tuesday that it’s updating masking requirements due...
Hospital updates masking requirements
Two people are facing child endangerment charges after the death of a baby.
Family, friends mourn death of baby
A woman died early Monday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 79 in Clay County, West...
Woman dies in wrong-way crash

Latest News

W.Va. Gov. Justice battling COVID-19
'Lest We Forget' at Marshall University
‘Lest We Forget’ at Marshall University
Dr. Ford says antigen tests are very accurate when they show a positive result, but the same...
COVID-19 tests: Which one is right for you?
COVID-19 tests: Which one is right for you?
COVID-19 tests: Which one is right for you?