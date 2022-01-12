Ohio University releases new COVID-19 guidelines for students

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - For students like Rachel Saunders, who is a nursing student at Ohio University Southern in Ironton, Ohio, she’s adjusting to more than just a new class schedule.

“They’re getting stricter on the mask mandates. I’m in the nursing program so we have to wear N-95′s, and face shields and stuff for labs. Even in class we have to wear an N-95 just to get us used to that type of lifestyle,” Saunders said.

Wearing surgical, N-95, KN-95, or KN-94 masks, for example, are just one of the new guidelines Ohio University released for all campuses.

The changes follow the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio, as well as an uptick of positive cases the university says they’ve seen among students.

As a result, the university says all students must submit a COVID-19 test by Jan. 21, regardless of vaccination status and if they live on or off campus.

After that, it’s only certain groups of students who are required to take weekly tests in addition to those who are exempt from getting the shot.

“All residential students and all students living in sorority or fraternity houses on the Athens campus will have to continue having to test weekly regardless of vaccination status, just until further notice,” Carly Leatherwood, executive director of communications, said.

It’s an uptick in safety protocols that students have to get used to.

“At first I was kind of like ‘I don’t know’ and then I really got to thinking about it and I was like you know I really want to be able to help people and to give them the care that they need,” Saunders said.

For students like Saunders, who thrive in the classroom, they’re willing to adjust.

“I want to be the type of nurse that I would want my family having,” Saunders said.

In addition, the university says students are no longer able to eat or drink inside the classroom or in lounge areas -- they must only eat in cafeteria or dining hall settings.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.