OT needed twice Tuesday night

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 32 minutes wasn’t enough to decide a couple of thrilling games Tuesday night in high school basketball. In West Virginia, Huntington High knocked off #2 George Washington while in Ohio, the Chesapeake Panthers overcame a four point deficit to beat #6 South Point 67-65. Also notching victories this evening were South Charleston, Hurricane and the Ashland Tomcats.

Here are the highlights from all five games.

