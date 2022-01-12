Advertisement

Woman found dead in house fire

The fire broke out at 12:14 A.M. along 5th Street in the Phelps community.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are investigating a deadly house fire that happened early Wednesday morning.

Investigators found Teresa Fields dead in the home. She was 65 years old.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but right now no foul play is suspected.

