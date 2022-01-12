Woman found dead in house fire

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are investigating a deadly house fire that happened early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at 12:14 a.m.. along 5th Street in the Phelps community.

Investigators found Teresa Fields dead in the home. She was 65 years old.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but right now no foul play is suspected.

