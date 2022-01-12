Portsmouth native Chuck Ealey named to the College Football Hall of Fame

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Memories of Chuck Ealey are still fresh in the minds of those who had the privilege of watching him play. During his high school days at Notre Dame, the star quarterback dazzled crowds at Spartan Municipal Stadium.

Portsmouth native and former professional baseball player Al Oliver grew up with Ealey. He says his good friend was hard to bring down.

“Tackling Chuck Ealey was like tackling a shadow,” Oliver said.

Even those who walked the halls at Notre Dame with Ealey felt as though he was larger than life. While Ealey was a senior, Scott Schmidt was a freshman.

“You learned how to catch the ball real quick or you were going to break your nose,” joked Schmidt. “You could hear that ball whistling at you.”

Schmidt followed that memory with a bold statement, but one he believes is true.

“He has to be the greatest athlete that’s ever come out of Notre Dame High School,” Schmidt said.

Despite the high praise, Ealey is a humble man. He has fond memories of his time at Notre Dame and credits much of his success to his legendary coach, Ed Miller.

“The first thing that stands out to me is Ed Miller. The way he coached, the way he brought me into a relationship like a father and son,” Ealey said.

When Ealey graduated from Notre Dame, he walked away with 18 wins on the gridiron and a 1967 State Championship ring. He never lost a game. His accomplishments landed him a football scholarship at the University of Toledo.

“I said to myself, ‘you know what, he’s going to make it,’” Oliver said.

What followed was 35 victories including three in the Tangerine Bowl. He earned MVP honors in all three. He never lost a single game as a Toledo Rocket. Now, he can add another victory to his long list of accomplishments: a selection to the College Football Hall of Fame.

“People have said, ‘how do you feel about it?’ I say, good and bad. On the bad side, I didn’t get in early. But on the good side, because I didn’t get in early, my issue came up every year. So my kids heard about me, and my grandkids got to hear about me,” Ealey said with a laugh.

The 1972 NFL Draft ended without a single team taking Ealey. He went on to enjoy an illustrious career in the Canadian Football League. His childhood friends say he didn’t miss out on the NFL, the NFL missed out on Chuck Ealey.

“They had this mindset that black quarterbacks couldn’t lead teams,” Oliver said.

Ironically, leadership is what many say was his greatest quality on and off the field.

“Coach Miller used to say, you’ve got to be a leader like Chuck. You knew Chuck was a leader when you would see him out on that field getting in the huddle. He would be talking to players, pointing them here and there. He was a coach on the field,” Schmidt said.

With his enshrinement into the Hall of Fame, his athletic prowess will be remembered forever. But Ealey says his greatest impact on the world lies within those he loves.

“The legacy is my family. That’s the thing. Sports are great. I loved it, and it’s nice to be where you are. But in the long run, I want them to say, well done my good and faithful servant for taking care of your family and taking care of those around you,” Ealey said.

The College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.