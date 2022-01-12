School bus damaged on way to morning drop off

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. WSAZ) - In surveillance video obtained by WSAZ, it’s hard to tell something even happened on Tuesday morning.

The video shows a Greenup County School bus was turning off U.S. 23 into the high school to drop off students when a box truck clips the bus’s mirror.

“We saw the whole thing on camera. The first thing we did was take the kids to school and had them checked out to make sure everything was OK. None of them was hurt,” said Greenup County Schools Transportation Director Tom Crump.

Superintendent Traysea Moresea posted on Facebook alerting parents and community members of the incident Tuesday morning.

The incident prompted county officials to talk about additional measures to protect its students.

The surveillance video WSAZ obtained came from a camera on the county’s bus garage.

Although there were cameras on the bus that was hit, none of them caught the accident on camera.

It’s why the school district is ordering newer school bus models to replace older ones.

“The newer models are coming in have a camera on the outside under the stop-sign as well as a front mount to watch the kids in the back, a back mount to watch the kids and the driver, and a mid-mount,” Crump said. “There are plenty of lights on the bus and safety features, but number one, there are children on the bus we need to watch out for.”

The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.