West Virginia Gov. announces largest investment in state’s history

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that Nucor Corporation picked Mason county as the location for the state-of-the-art sheet steel mill. This investment will exceed $2.7 billion, making it the largest investment in the state’s history.

“This is a landmark announcement in the history of our state,” Gov. Justice said. “Nucor’s brand new facility is going to be a key part of West Virginia’s DNA long into the future. It’s going to change lives by bringing hundreds of great-paying jobs to Mason County, and the economic ripple effects will bring even more goodness to our state.”

Nucor Corporation is a Fortune 500 company out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Nucor produces steel by recycling scrap metal in electric arc furnaces. This steelmaking process makes Nucor one of the cleanest steel producers in the world and a leader in sustainable steel production.

The new sheet steel mill is expected to create approximately 800 manufacturing jobs. Construction is set to begin in 2022, and that will create an addition 1,000 jobs. The mill is expected to be operational by 2024.

The mill will be able to produce up to 3 million tons of sheet steel per year for the automotive, appliance, HVAC, heavy equipment, agricultural, transportation, and construction markets. It will also include advanced downstream processing capabilities, including a tandem cold mill, annealing capabilities, and initially two galvanizing lines.

“I sincerely thank Nucor for their commitment to West Virginia and for allowing us to showcase our ability to compete with other states for major manufacturing facilities like this, “ Gov. Justice said. “From the very first call with their CEO, I knew they shared the values that we in West Virginia share as well, ones that will make us great partners for generations to come. It took a team of people to pull this off, and I am immensely proud of all those involved.”

West Virginia competed against our neighboring states, especially Ohio and Pennsylvania, to attract the company. The process began in August 2021 and included site location assistance, data analysis, and relationship developments throughout the state.

