West Virginia prison without water

MOUNT OLIVE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia prison is without water services Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the state said in a statement: “An area PSD has a water main break that is affecting Mount Olive. The facility has bottled and bulk water as well as portable toilets while the PSD repairs its system.”

According to the facility superintendent, services went out during the day Tuesday.

No estimated time was given as to when water services would be restored.

