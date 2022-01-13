Dull and drab Thursday weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thursday will turn cloudy with light showers passing afternoon-evening with wet snow in the high country. Temperatures in the 40s maintain the liquid nature of the rain.

Friday and Saturday will be cold but dry winter days with partial sun and highs in the 30s. By Sunday a new southern storm will take aim at us. Here’s what we know!

There is a buzz in the weather community including here at Newschannel 3 that a third Appalachian/ Piedmont snowstorm this month is brewing. Keep in mind the first missed our area while snarling traffic and shutting down interstates in Richmond and Washington DC a week ago Monday. Then our turn came last Thursday for a heavy snowstorm. Now the third in the trilogy is being hawked by our supercomputers for Sunday.

When we talk supercomputers we refer to the artificial intelligence (AI) that is inputted into our high powered computers. These computers then perform billions of computations by marching forward in time to come up with credible, though admittedly not always correct, forecasts.

So based on an agreement between both our European and American weather models, a credible forecast for another snowfall/storm can be made. As for its intensity, duration, impacts and accumulations, that will have to come when we get more confident with the event. After all the mighty Euro model has printed out a range from an inch to a foot this week! That hardly inspires confidence!

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.