Feel ‘fitacular’ in 2022

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

With the new year comes a newfound sense of optimism and hope for what we all want to achieve in the months to come.

As you start to put those new year’s resolutions into action, it’s more important now than ever to prioritize your physical and mental wellbeing, and part of that is by making time for fitness.

Planet Fitness’ Head of Health and Fitness Excellence Teddy Savage joined Susan on Studio 3 to share tips and tricks on kickstarting a fitness routine and how you can feel ‘fitacular’ in the new year and beyond.

