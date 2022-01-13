Advertisement

Fmr. national political figure, Ky. gubernatorial candidate Larry Forgy dies

Prominent Kentucky Republican Larry Forgy died early Thursday morning at UK Hospital. He was 83...
Prominent Kentucky Republican Larry Forgy died early Thursday morning at UK Hospital. He was 83 years old.(WYMT)
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A prominent member of the Republican Party of Kentucky, a former candidate for governor and longtime Central Kentucky attorney has died.

In a Facebook post, Larry Forgy’s sister, State Senator Alice Forgy Kerr, confirmed the news early Thursday.

In the post, Kerr mentions her brother was at UK Hospital in Lexington when he died. She also mentioned he had been in declining health. Forgy had a heart attack in 2017.

Forgy started his long political career back in the late 1960s. He ran for governor on the Republican ticket in 1995 but lost in the general election to former Governor and Pikeville native Paul Patton.

Forgy grew up in Logan County but had a successful career as an attorney in Lexington.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released the following statement Thursday on the passing of Forgy:

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of Larry Forgy, a prominent Kentucky Republican who made an important mark on our state party. Larry built a high-profile career in both law and politics, making it his life’s work to serve the Commonwealth and its citizens. Through his advocacy, he forged friendships with Kentuckians from all corners of our state, and I know we will all miss his humor, lively speeches, and kind heart. Elaine and I share our deepest condolences with the Forgy family and will hold them in our prayers.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Jim Justice
W.Va. Gov. Justice battling COVID-19, still feeling ‘unwell’
WINTER WEATHER PREDICTION
More snow could be on the way MLK Jr. weekend
A Cabell County school bus and tractor-trailer collided at the intersection of state Route 2...
Parents react to school bus, tractor-trailer crash
Steeler Leep got his first name because of his father's love for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Student who lost father gets NFL playoff tickets, courtesy of Steelers player
Driver caught on camera passing school bus
Caught on camera | Driver blows past stopped school bus

Latest News

The stabbing happened on Five Mile Road in Henderson around midnight.
Man injured in stabbing
WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher's snow forecast
Snow, rain possible MLK Jr. Day weekend
WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher's snow forecast
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher's snow forecast for MLK Jr. weekend
The senator says that this bill has bipartisan support at this point, and he plans to bring it...
New school choice legislation announced for Kentucky
Learn about the importance of the flu vaccine with Marshall Health.
The importance of the flu vaccine