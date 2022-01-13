Historic W.Va. State of the State message: Gov. Justice delivers written address to lawmakers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time in modern West Virginia history, a governor has delivered the State of the State address by written message.

That action came Wednesday after Gov. Jim Justice revealed Tuesday night that he’s battling COVID-19. Justice’s office released a full copy of the message late Wednesday afternoon.

Aside from unveiling the governor’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget, the message highlighted what Justice said has been a year of positive gains. He said the unemployment rate has dropped to 4% currently from 7.1% in January 2021.

“These figures represent a 60% improvement in West Virginia’s unemployment rate, which is now one of the lowest in the nation,” he said in the message.

He pointed to Wednesday’s announcement of Nucor Corp. investing a record $2.7 billion in the state, with plans to build a state-of-the-art sheet steel mill in Mason County. “Nucor is going to be a key part of West Virginia’s DNA long into the future,” the governor said.

In 2021 alone, more than 1,330 new jobs were created in West Virginia by 39 different companies, according to the governor.

Justice said the state “continues to lead the way with our response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” including as the first state in the country to offer the vaccine to all seniors in nursing homes.

The governor also said he’s aware of the impact record inflation is having on all West Virginians, saying his proposed “Inflatocine” will help West Virginians hurting when they head to the gas pump or grocery store.

“I need your support to pass this one-time pay supplement for our hardworking state employees. teachers and service personnel,” Justice said.

For a look at the complete State of the State address >>>>

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.