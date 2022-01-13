Advertisement

Huntington crews respond to vacant house fire

Fire crews work to put down a fire at a vacant home in Huntington.
Fire crews work to put down a fire at a vacant home in Huntington.(KFYR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flames tearing through the roof of a vacant house brought Huntington Fire crews out Thursday morning.

The fire was called in just after 4 a.m. Cabell County 911 supervisors tell WSAZ the home in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue has a “For Sale” sign in the yard. There are no known injuries.

Crews are working to put down the flames. The fire has not spread to nearby homes.

