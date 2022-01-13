Advertisement

Ironton man confesses to child rape charge

A man from Ironton pleaded guilty to rape in connection with the sexual assault of a child less...
A man from Ironton pleaded guilty to rape in connection with the sexual assault of a child less than 12 years old, the Ironton Police Department said Thursday.(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Ironton pleaded guilty to rape in connection with the sexual assault of a child less than 12 years old, the Ironton Police Department said Thursday.

Michael G. Willis, 59, faces 10 years in prison and must register as a sex offender for life.

According to an Ironton Police Department news release, the investigation started in April 2021 and Willis was arrested in June.

Officers say Willis confessed to the offense and was originally expected to go on trial Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Jim Justice
W.Va. Gov. Justice battling COVID-19, still feeling ‘unwell’
WINTER WEATHER PREDICTION
More snow could be on the way MLK Jr. weekend
A Cabell County school bus and tractor-trailer collided at the intersection of state Route 2...
Parents react to school bus, tractor-trailer crash
WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher's snow forecast
Snow, rain possible MLK Jr. Day weekend
Steeler Leep got his first name because of his father's love for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Student who lost father gets NFL playoff tickets, courtesy of Steelers player

Latest News

The Jackson County (W.Va.) Courthouse is closed due a COVID-19 outbreak.
COVID outbreak closes county courthouse
Due to staffing shortages and a high number of students absent, Boyd County Schools moved to...
Bill that offers remote instruction days advances
Gov. Jim Justice ‘feeling much better’ after testing positive for COVID
Red Hot show choir dinner theater
Red Hot show choir dinner theater