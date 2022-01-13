Ironton man confesses to child rape charge

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Ironton pleaded guilty to rape in connection with the sexual assault of a child less than 12 years old, the Ironton Police Department said Thursday.

Michael G. Willis, 59, faces 10 years in prison and must register as a sex offender for life.

According to an Ironton Police Department news release, the investigation started in April 2021 and Willis was arrested in June.

Officers say Willis confessed to the offense and was originally expected to go on trial Thursday.

