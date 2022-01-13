Advertisement

Man injured in stabbing

The stabbing happened on Five Mile Road in Henderson around midnight.
The stabbing happened on Five Mile Road in Henderson around midnight.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was injured during a stabbing late Wednesday night, Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller confirms Thursday morning.

The stabbing happened on Five Mile Road in Henderson around midnight.

Brenton Glover, 35, is facing malicious wounding and domestic assault charges in connection with the incident.

The victim is in stable condition after being stabbed in the ribs, the sheriff reports.

