Man injured in stabbing

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was injured during a stabbing late Wednesday night, Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller confirms Thursday morning.

The stabbing happened on Five Mile Road in Henderson around midnight.

Brenton Glover, 35, is facing malicious wounding and domestic assault charges in connection with the incident.

The victim is in stable condition after being stabbed in the ribs, the sheriff reports.

