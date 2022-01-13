Polar air precedes weekend snowstorm

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Our 2 day pause in cold, wintry weather comes to an end as a return to a polar climate invades on Friday. Look to the mountains for a coating of snow on Friday while most of us see only a few passing flurries (a skiff is possible in places). Still the headline is cold air since the deep chill will set the stage for a massive 25 state winter storm this weekend.

Starting in the Midwest on Friday snow will then dive into the Mississippi Valley as far south as Arkansas and West Tennessee on Saturday. As this storm enters the Southern Appalachian mountains on Sunday the stage will be set for an important snow and sleet fall across our region.

Playing the accumulation game is best done right before the storm hits though a qualitative train of thought (as in the impact and quality of the snow) suggests a plow-able, shove-able, sled-able and healthy accumulation is likely Sunday into Monday. Since much of the region to our west will get a 3″-6″ snowfall with local 10″ amounts, a first estimate for our area may be a general 6″.

All this as we head into the MLK holiday weekend which at ski lodges will turn into a snow paradise!

