Portion of US 23 blocked due to fire fight

Prestonsburg, Ky (WSAZ) - One southbound lane of US 23 is blocked Thursday morning as fire crews respond to a fire.

The portion of US 23 reduced to one lane is just south of the old Holiday Inn.

The lane has been shut down to provide space for the Prestonsburg Fire Department and the Prestonsburg Police Department.

Crews say to expect delays and slow down when passing through the area.

This is a developing story.

