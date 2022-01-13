Renovations underway to turn former End Zone location into Patties & Pints

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The building that formerly housed The End Zone is now an active construction site on the inside. Under new ownership, the restaurant will become Patties & Pints.

“The End Zone has been a great location for years, and they have had a great following. We just hope to continue on with their their tradition,” said co-owner Brian Listerman.

Listernman and co-owner Tim Wolfe are excited to open up another location; the original location has had lots of success in Portsmouth.

“We are really pleased to become a part of the Ironton community, and we look forward to making new friends here and providing great customer service,” Listerman said.

Once renovations are complete, the new restaurant will offer its signature hamburgers, locally brewed beer, and will retain some of the favorites on The End Zone’s old menu.

“Part of that tradition, we are keeping. We are trying to keep the pizza, certainly the mushrooms, and the honey mustard,” Listerman said.

Even some of The End Zone’s staff members are being retained and will continue to work when Patties & Pints officially opens. The dining room remains closed, but the drive through window is open. Listerman anticipates a grand opening in the spring, and he hopes to see the community show up in droves.

“I think it’s important to have places that are a focal point for the community to gather, and I think we hope to provide a great place for everyone to come and have fun,” Listerman said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.